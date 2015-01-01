|
Amoadu M, Ansah EW, Sarfo JO. Heliyon 2024; 10(5): e26878.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Improving psychosocial work environment of long-distance bus drivers is essential for their psychological well-being and on-the-road safety. Despite the importance of the work environment of bus drivers, it has received little research attention in Ghana and other developing nations. Hence, this study examined the influence of psychosocial work factors (job demands and job resources) on safety incidents of long-distance bus drivers and how psychological well-being mediates this association.
Ghana; Long-distance bus drivers; Psychological well-being; Work environment