Abstract

Crashes occur from a combination of factors related to the driver, roadway, and vehicle factors. The impact of vehicles on road crashes is a critical consideration within road safety analysis, even though not much studies have been conducted in this area. This study assessed how various vehicle and other crash factors are significantly associated with crash outcomes. To do this, historical vehicle defect-related crashes were obtained for the state of Alabama from 2016 to 2020. After data cleaning, a crash injury severity model was developed using the random parameters multinomial logit with heterogeneity in means approach to account for possible unobserved heterogeneity in the data. A spatial analysis was further conducted to better understand vehicle defect crashes as a broader societal issue and potentially explore their connection with the socio-demographic characteristics of the drivers of these vehicles. The preliminary data analysis showed that brake and tire defects accounted for about 65% of the vehicle defects associated with the crashes. The model estimation results revealed that improper tread depth and headlight defects were associated with major injury outcomes, while brake defects were more associated with minor injuries. Also, crashes associated with speeding, drunk driving, failure to use seatbelts, and those that occurred on curved roads left with downgrades were likely to result in major injuries.



FINDINGS from the spatial analysis showed that postal codes with higher median incomes are more likely to record lower vehicle defect-related crashes, unlike those that have higher proportions of females and African Americans. The study's findings provide data-driven evidence for sustained safety campaigns, workshops, and training on basic vehicle maintenance practices in the low-income communities in the state.

