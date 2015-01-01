Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This qualitative sub-study aimed to explore how cisgender gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (cis-GBMSM) and transgender people who reported non-consensual sex (NCS) accessed health care services, what barriers they faced, and how this experience influenced subsequent HIV testing.



METHODS: SELPHI is an online randomized controlled trial evaluating both acceptability and efficiency of HIV-self testing among cis-GBMSM and transgender people. Semi-structured interviews were conducted, audio-recorded, transcribed, and analysed through a framework analysis, as a qualitative sub-study. We identified narratives of NCS from interviews and investigated experiences of cis-GBMSM and transgender people accessing health care services following sexual assault.



RESULTS: Of 95 participants, 15 (16%) spontaneously reported NCS. Participants reported a broad range of NCS, including partner's coercive behaviours, non-consensual removal of condoms, and rapes. All feared HIV transmission, leading them to test for HIV, underlining a marked lack of awareness of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Most had negative experiences in communicating with reception staff in sexual health clinics following these incidents. A lack of confidentiality and empathy was described in these situations of psychological distress. Clinic visits were primarily focused on testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infection, and generally no specific psychological support was offered. Getting a negative HIV result was a key step in regaining control for people who experienced NCS.



CONCLUSIONS: Sexual health care providers should take care to more fully address the issue of NCS with cis-GBMSM and transgender people when it arises. Recognizing and managing the emotional impact of NCS on affected patients would prevent negative experiences and increase confidence in care.

Language: en