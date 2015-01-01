Abstract

Disasters have become increasingly common, with hurricanes off the southern, eastern, and western coasts, fires in the northwest, earthquakes, mass shootings, and continuing cases of COVID-19 looming over healthcare systems. Home care agencies have a history of meeting patients' needs during disasters and are strategically positioned to support communities during public emergencies and disasters. However, the "who" and the "how" of engaging the disaster cycle of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery is not always understood by clinicians and leadership. A gap in the literature cries out for better preparedness strategies for home care leadership and staff that go beyond the broad guidance of regulatory and accreditation organizations. This article aims to examine current literature and offer direction to home care leaders and staff as they seek to understand the "who" and the "how" in preparing for disasters in an increasingly unstable world.

