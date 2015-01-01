Abstract

Brodifacoum exerts its antagonistic effect against the metabolism of vitamin K, an essential component in the synthesis of blood coagulation factors. This effect ultimately hinders the blood's capacity to clot effectively, rendering it a commonly employed rodenticide. Instances of lethal poisonings are exceedingly rare owing to expeditious medical intervention and treatment. Within this report, we present a case of brodifacoum-induced homicide, wherein the patient exhibited distinct clinical examinations and symptoms. Moreover, the patient's blood sample exhibited a noteworthy brodifacoum concentration of 0.681 µg/mL even after a period of 43 days following the incident of poisoning. Although an autopsy was not conducted due to religious restrictions, we endeavor to reasonably deduce the cause of death and furnish corroborative evidence for clinical diagnosis, treatment, and forensic examination in instances involving brodifacoum poisoning.

