Abstract

Unhoused patients are an overrepresented group in burn injury, and are a uniquely vulnerable population. Current research focuses on the consequences of homelessness on burn outcomes, with little known about the specific circumstances and behaviors leading to burn injury that may represent specific targets for injury prevention efforts. The burn registry at an urban regional burn center was queried for burn admissions in unhoused adults from 2019 to 2022. Registry data pulled included demographics, urine toxicology, mechanism of injury, and injury subjective history. Subjective injury history was reviewed to determine more specific injury circumstances and activities during which accidental burns occurred. Demographic and mechanistic trends in burn admissions were explored via descriptive statistics. Among 254 admissions for burns from the unhoused community, 58.1% of patients were positive for stimulants on admission. Among accidental injuries (69.7%), common circumstances included preparing food or beverages, cooking or using methamphetamine, smoking cannabis or tobacco, bonfires, and candles. A specific common circumstance was lighting a cigarette while handling accelerants (6.7%). Interventions for stimulant abuse, as well as outreach efforts to educate unhoused patients about situational awareness, safe handling of accelerants, safe smoking practices, and safe cooking practices, may be effective tools in reducing burn admissions in this vulnerable population.

