Abstract

Depression is a major health problem in Chile. Evidence suggests that physical symptoms of depression (PSD) negatively impact self-perceived health and life satisfaction. The aim of this study was to determine the between-person and within-person associations of PSD with self-perceived health and life satisfaction in Chilean adults. The sample consisted of 1424 participants (64.54% female; M(age) = 46.77, SD = 14.88) with data in five waves of the Social Longitudinal Study of Chile. Variables were measured through self-report questionnaires. Hypotheses were tested using multilevel analysis. At the within-person level, physical slowing, fatigue, and sleep problems were associated with poorer self-perceived health and lower life satisfaction. At the between-person level, physical slowing and fatigue were associated with poorer perceived health and lower life satisfaction. PSD are associated with self-perceived health and life satisfaction in Chilean adults longitudinally. The study highlights the importance of monitoring PSD changes in Chilean adults.

Language: en