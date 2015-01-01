SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schleef J, Castellanos-Alvarenga LM, Olivera MP, Ortiz MS. J. Health Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/13591053241229533

38433616

Abstract

Depression is a major health problem in Chile. Evidence suggests that physical symptoms of depression (PSD) negatively impact self-perceived health and life satisfaction. The aim of this study was to determine the between-person and within-person associations of PSD with self-perceived health and life satisfaction in Chilean adults. The sample consisted of 1424 participants (64.54% female; M(age) = 46.77, SD = 14.88) with data in five waves of the Social Longitudinal Study of Chile. Variables were measured through self-report questionnaires. Hypotheses were tested using multilevel analysis. At the within-person level, physical slowing, fatigue, and sleep problems were associated with poorer self-perceived health and lower life satisfaction. At the between-person level, physical slowing and fatigue were associated with poorer perceived health and lower life satisfaction. PSD are associated with self-perceived health and life satisfaction in Chilean adults longitudinally. The study highlights the importance of monitoring PSD changes in Chilean adults.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; life satisfaction; physical symptoms of depression; self-perceived health

