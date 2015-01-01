Abstract

Pakistan has a significant occurrence of both consanguineous marriages and intimate partner violence (IPV), which may be interlinked. The practice of consanguineous marriages could potentially influence women to rationalize and accept instances of IPV. Such attitudes perpetuate a culture of violence against women, creating difficulties for victims to reject or escape from it. Pakistan has high prevalence rate of consanguineous marriages and IPV. However, no research has been done to explain the difference in acceptance of IPV between women in consanguineous and non-consanguineous marriages. This study used Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey data and applied association tests, logistic regression, and the Fairlie decomposition analysis. The Fairlie decomposition helps us identify the relative contribution of different socioeconomic factors in the inequalities in IPV between the two types of marriages. Five dimensions of wife-beating justification are used as outcome variables. Age, education, and empowerment of women, husband education, woman witness parental violence, region, place of residence, and household wealth status are used as independent variables. The logistic regression results indicated that women in consanguineous marriages of younger age and who witnessed parental violence are more likely to justify wife-beating than those who belong to wealthy households and enjoy more empowerment. Compared to the Punjab province, women residing in Sindh and Baluchistan are less likely and in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province are more likely to justify wife-beating. The Fairlie decomposition analysis shows that household wealth status, woman education, and empowerment are the main contributors in explaining the gap between the wife-beating justification of the two groups. The IPV gap can be reduced up to 77% if the distribution of women in different wealth quantiles of the consanguineous marriage group is identical to the non-consanguineous marriage group. Furthermore, woman education level is the second highest contributor. Consanguineous marriages are a prevalent cultural practice in Pakistan and are associated with several negative health and social outcomes. Addressing this issue requires a sustained and comprehensive effort by the government, civil society, and international partners, with a particular focus on women from poor households with less education.

Language: en