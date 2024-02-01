Abstract

BACKGROUND: Clinical and subclinical forms of narcissism may increase suicide risk. However, little is known and there are controversies on this topic. This systematic review aims at providing an overview of studies investigating this association.



METHODS: We used PubMed, Scopus, and PsycInfo databases and followed PRISMA. We focused on cohort, case-control, cross-sectional and case series studies. We referred to both clinical (i.e., narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and/or NPD criteria) and subclinical forms (i.e., grandiose and vulnerable narcissistic traits) of narcissism. Moreover, we considered: Suicidal Ideation (SI), Non-Suicidal Self-Injury(s) (NSSI), Deliberate Self-Harm (DSH), Suicide Attempt(s) (SA), Suicide Risk (SR), and Capability for Suicide.



RESULTS: We included 47 studies. Lack of association between NPD diagnosis/criteria and suicide-related outcomes (SI) or mixed results (SA) were found. Higher homogeneity emerged when considering narcissistic traits. Vulnerable narcissism was associated with SI, less impulsive NSSI, and DSH. Grandiose narcissism was associated with severe NSSI and multiple SA with high intent to die, but it was protective against SI and SR. Vulnerable narcissism seemed to be associated with suicide-related outcomes characterized by low intent to die, while grandiose narcissism seemed to be a risk factor for outcomes with high planning and severity. LIMITATIONS: Between-study heterogeneity and lack of longitudinal studies.



CONCLUSIONS: Assessing suicide risk in subjects with clinical or subclinical forms of narcissism may be useful. Moreover, considering the most vulnerable form of narcissism, and not just the grandiose one, may contribute to a more nuanced risk stratification and to the identification of distinct therapeutic approaches.

Language: en