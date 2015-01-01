Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We attempted to apply the Bayesian shared component spatial modeling (SCSM) for the identification of hotspots from two (offenders and offenses) instead of one (offenders or offenses) variables and developed three risk surfaces for (1) common or shared by both offenders and offenses; (2) specific to offenders, and (3) specific to offenses.



METHODS: We applied SCSM to examine the joint spatial distributions of juvenile delinquents (offenders) and violent crime (offenses) in the York Region of the Greater Toronto Area at the dissemination area level. The spatial autocorrelation, overdispersion, and latent covariates were adjusted by spatially structured and unstructured random effect terms in the model. We mapped the posterior means of the estimated shared and specific risks for identifying the three risk surfaces and types of hotspots.



RESULTS: Results suggest that about 50% and 25% of the relative risks of juvenile delinquents and violent crimes, respectively, could be explained by the shared component of offenders and offenses. The spatially structured terms attributed to 48% and 24% of total variations of the delinquents and violent crimes, respectively. Contrastingly, the unstructured random covariates influenced 3% of total variations of the juvenile delinquents and 51% for violent crimes.



CONCLUSIONS: The Bayesian SCSM presented in this study identifies shared and specific hotspots of juvenile delinquents and violent crime. The method can be applied to other kinds of offenders and offenses and provide new insights into the clusters of high risks that are due to both offenders and offenses or due to offenders or offenses only.



Keywords: Juvenile Justice

Language: en