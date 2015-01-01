Abstract

This study investigates associations between minority stressors, traumatic stressors, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom severity in a sample of transgender and gender diverse (TGD) adults. We utilized surveys and clinical interview assessments to assess gender minority stress exposures and responses, and PTSD. Our sample (N = 43) includes adults who identified as a minoritized gender identity (i.e., 39.5% trans woman or woman, 25.6% trans man or man, 23.3% genderqueer or nonbinary, 11.6% other identity). All participants reported at least one traumatic event (i.e., life threat, serious injury, or sexual harm). The most common trauma events reported by the sample were sexual (39.5%) and physical violence (37.2%), with 40.9% of participants anchoring their symptoms to a discrimination-based event. PTSD symptom severity was positively correlated with both distal (r = 0.36, p = .017) and proximal minority stressors (r = 0.40, p < .01). Distal minority stress was a unique predictor of current PTSD symptom severity (b = 0.94, p = .017), however, this association was no longer significant when adjusting for proximal minority stress (b = 0.18, p = 0.046). This study suggests that minority stress, especially proximal minority stress, is associated with higher PTSD symptom severity among TGD adults.

