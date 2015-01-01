Abstract

Firearm violence poses a significant and increasing threat to well-being in the US. Per-capita firearm mortality rates increased by nearly 40% from 2014 to 2021, with especially large growth in the last 2 years of official data (2020-2021).1 Black and American Indian or Alaska Native US residents have seen the largest per-capita increases in firearm mortality during that time (2014-2021) among all races in the US,1 which is emblematic of distinct patterns of racial inequities in firearm death. At the same time, firearm injury epidemiology also differs substantially between American Indian or Alaska Native individuals and Black individuals. Among American Indian or Alaska Native individuals, roughly half of all firearm deaths are suicides, while homicides represented approximately 80% of firearm deaths among Black US residents in 2021.1 Research characterizing firearm access and firearm violence exposure among American Indian or Alaska Native and Black adults is sorely needed, but the implications for prevention likely differ between the 2 groups.



In their descriptive study, Anestis et al2 contribute much-needed information on the prevalence of firearm access, related behaviors, and exposures to types of firearm violence among a national survey sample of American Indian or Alaska Native and Black adults in the US.



FINDINGS from the survey show that home firearm access was common for both American Indian or Alaska Native (45.5%) and Black (30.4%) participants.2 Firearm access was most common among rural-dwelling males, and handguns were the most reported gun type. The study found an all-or-nothing pattern for most firearm storage practices among both groups, with more than 75% responding either "always" or "never" to questions on keeping at least 1 firearm loaded and storing firearms using a locking device (eg, cable lock).2 However, it was more common to report always keeping firearms in a locked location compared with using a locking device,2 suggesting possible avenues for improved secure storage uptake. Regularly carrying a firearm outside the home was reported by a similar minority of American Indian or Alaska Native (18.9%) and Black (15.2%) participants with firearm access, with self-protection or protection of others as the most cited reason.2 Interestingly, approximately 15% of both groups reported lack of faith in the police as a reason for carrying a gun outside the home.2



Firearm ownership, storage, and carrying choices need to be contextualized within rates of firearm violence exposure, which are elevated in both populations. The lifetime prevalence of being threatened with a firearm was 30.2% for American Indian or Alaska Native adults and 21.7% for Black adults.2 Environmental exposure to firearms was also concerning; 27.9% of American Indian or Alaska Native respondents and 38.2% of Black respondents reported having heard or seen a shooting in their neighborhood.2 These findings among Black adults are consistent with previous studies showing higher rates of firearm exposure in Black and Hispanic populations relative to their White counterparts3 and provide needed evidence on exposure specific to American Indian or Alaska Native adults--an important contribution of this work.



FINDINGS from this study also provide additional context for recent work suggesting cumulative firearm violence exposure is associated with poorer health among American Indian or Alaska Native and Black US residents.4 Given the numerous health-related sequelae associated with violence exposure,4,5 the results from the study by Anestis et al2 should be situated within the health disparities that affect American Indian or Alaska Native and Black communities. ...

