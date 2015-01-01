|
IMPORTANCE: Among the most impactful neurologic assessments is that of neuroprognostication, defined here as the prediction of neurologic recovery from disorders of consciousness caused by severe, acute brain injury. Across a range of brain injury etiologies, these determinations often dictate whether life-sustaining treatment is continued or withdrawn; thus, they have major implications for morbidity, mortality, and health care costs. Neuroprognostication relies on a diverse array of tests, including behavioral, radiologic, physiological, and serologic markers, that evaluate the brain's functional and structural integrity. OBSERVATIONS: Prognostic markers, such as the neurologic examination, electroencephalography, and conventional computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), have been foundational in assessing a patient's current level of consciousness and capacity for recovery. Emerging techniques, such as functional MRI, diffusion MRI, and advanced forms of electroencephalography, provide new ways of evaluating the brain, leading to evolving schemes for characterizing neurologic function and novel methods for predicting recovery.
