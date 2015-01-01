Abstract

BACKGROUND: Quad bikes are popular recreational, four-wheeled bikes in the Middle East. Injury prevention programs targeting quad bike crashes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) need evidence about the risk factors and behaviours associated with these crashes in the target population. This is a protocol for a study aiming to investigate quad bike rider behaviours and to assess the risk factors associated with related injuries in the UAE.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional observational study aiming to describe a seasonal sport in a desert environment. With an estimated sample size of 451, the survey will follow a three-stage, location-based sampling strategy using the line-transect method. A sampling frame of desert locations with high injury incidences was developed, using Dubai ambulance injury records. Further expansion of the sampling frame was participatory, involving police, enthusiasts, emergency responders and gas station employees. The data collection will be limited to the winter months in fifteen high-injury desert locations across three major Emirates in the UAE. Trained researchers will observe the riders directly in the desert to note their riding habits, followed by a researcher-administered interview on riding and injury history. The interviews will be administered in Arabic and English using Qualtrics software on handheld tablets with offline and online entry mode. In addition, paper-based entry with the same format will be used as a contingency in busy quad bike locations.



CONCLUSION: The objective of this study protocol is to develop a comprehensive survey that will furnish substantial evidence for the formulation of effective injury prevention strategies. To enhance the credibility of the recorded riding behaviors, field observations will be employed. The uniqueness of this study lies in its innovative sampling strategy, custom-tailored to accommodate the highly mobile and transient population of desert bikers in the UAE.

