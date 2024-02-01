Abstract

BACKGROUND: In attempt to increase trauma system coverage, our state added 21 level 3 (L3TC) and level 4 trauma centers (L4TC) to the existing 7 level 1 trauma centers from 2008 to 2012. This study examined the impact of adding these lower-level trauma centers (LLTC) on patient outcomes.



METHODS: Patients in the state trauma registry age ≥ 15 from 2007 to 2012 were queried for demographic, injury, and outcome variables. These were compared between 2007 (PRE) and 2008-2012 (POST) cohorts. Multivariate logistic regression was performed to assess independent predictors of mortality. Subgroup analyses were performed for Injury Severity Score (ISS) ≥15, age ≥ 65, and trauma mechanisms.



RESULTS: 143,919 adults were evaluated. POST had significantly more female, geriatric, and blunt traumas (all p < 0.001). ISS was similar. Interfacility transfers increased by 10.2 %. Overall mortality decreased by 0.6 % (p < 0.001). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that being in POST was not associated with survival (OR: 1.07, CI: 0.96-1.18, p = 0.227). Subgroup analyses showed small reductions in mortality, except for geriatric patients. After adjusting for covariates, POST was not associated with survival in any subgroup, and trended toward being a predictor for death in penetrating traumas (OR: 1.23; 1.00-1.53, p = 0.059).



CONCLUSIONS: Unregulated proliferation of LLTCs was associated with increased interfacility transfers without significant increase in trauma patients treated. LLTC proliferation was not an independent protector against mortality in the overall cohort and may worsen mortality for penetrating trauma patients. Rather than simply increasing the number of LLTCs within a region, perhaps more planned approaches are needed. KEY MESSAGE: This is, to our knowledge, the first work to study the effect of rapid lower level trauma center proliferation on patient outcomes. The findings of our analysis have implications for strategic planning of future trauma systems.

Language: en