Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this paper is to provide a history of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) extensive efforts of incorporating advanced airbag technology capability beyond that available in first-generation airbag systems into FMVSS No. 208.



METHODS: In the paper, NHTSA's actions and their collaborative efforts with automakers, automaker suppliers, insurance industry, academia, and other Federal agencies were reviewed, and the key efforts have been highlighted. Through their efforts, NHTSA developed its strategy by first undertaking near term actions and then undertaking the strategy for longer term actions. Rulemaking was undertaken in three steps. Then, as sufficient data became available, NHTSA documented the effectiveness of the rulemakings.



RESULTS: The approach taken by NHTSA with the goal of preserving the safety benefits of the first-generation of frontal airbags while minimizing their danger to children and at-risk adults paved the way for the advanced airbags final rule and an interim final rule issued on May 12, 2000 (see Federal Register Notice 65 FR 30680). A follow-up final rule was issued on August 31, 2006, to change the test speed of the belted 5th percentile female dummy from 48 km/h to 56 km/h (30 mph to 35 mph). The final rule was updated on November 2, 2007, to permit manufacturers to earn advance credits for vehicles that are certified in compliance with the new higher speed requirement one year in advance of the regulatory requirements.



CONCLUSION: NHTSA engagement in efforts with multiple partners toward identifying the safety issues, was an integral part of NHTSA's strategy in addressing the problem, arriving at immediate actions that NHTSA took, and detailing a comprehensive look at the longer-term approach required to resolve the safety issues. The approach taken by NHTSA paved the way for the advanced airbags final rule and an interim final rule issued on May 12, 2000 (Federal Register Notice 65 FR 30680). NHTSA had undertaken a successful collaboration of the Federal Government, the automobile industry, equipment suppliers, insurance companies, traffic safety advocates, law enforcement agencies from across the country, and the media to solve the airbag related safety issue.

