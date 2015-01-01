Abstract

This systematic review addressed the issue of the abuse and neglect of older women (age 60 and over) in rural and remote areas, examining these phenomena's prevalence, risk and protective factors, consequences, and associated perceptions. Following Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines and the Arksey and O'Malley methodological framework, peer-reviewed articles published until September 2023 were identified in six electronic databases. Out of the manuscripts initially identified (n = 219), 28 articles met the selection criteria. The study's quality was assessed using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool. The included studies provided a comprehensive overview of this phenomenon, encompassing data from 6,579 older rural women. Prevalence rates of abuse and neglect exhibited wide variability, with an average of 27.3%. Among the risk factors, financial dependence and incapacity stood out, while higher income and education levels were protective factors, among others. Emotional/psychological abuse emerged as the most common form, with significant impacts on older women's physical and mental health. Cultural norms and gender expectations also influenced perceptions of abuse and victims' coping mechanisms. In a context in which access to specialized resources and services is hampered by significant limitations, community awareness and education prove vital to address this issue, which positions social work as key to addressing these challenges. The prevalence of abuse against older rural women is significant. Emotional abuse stands out as a major issue, underscoring the need for comprehensive interventions accounting for cultural and gender factors.

