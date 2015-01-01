SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jolley D, Mari S, Schrader T, Cookson D. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241234892

PMID

38436146

Abstract

This research examined the effect of belief in feminist conspiracy theories and sexist ideology on endorsing rape myths. Study 1 (N = 201) uncovered that the relationship between feminist conspiracy beliefs and rape myth acceptance was conditional on higher levels of hostile sexism. Study 2 (N = 552) demonstrated that for those with higher hostile sexism, exposure to feminist conspiracy theories (vs. control) increased feminist conspiracy beliefs, which were then associated with rape myths. The current research suggests that the link between feminist conspiracy beliefs and rape myths could result from such beliefs upholding a hostile sexist view of women.


Language: en

Keywords

feminist conspiracy beliefs; hostile sexism; prejudice; rape myth acceptance; sexist ideology

