Michels I, Jacobson L. WMJ Wis. Med. J. 2024; 123(1): 51-55.

(Copyright © 2024, Wisconsin Medical Society)

38436641

INTRODUCTION: Central cord syndrome, the most common incomplete traumatic spinal cord injury, often results in functional impairment with variable recovery.

CASE PRESENTATION: Central cord syndrome developed in a 64-year-old man during routine home use of an inversion table.

DISCUSSION: The incidence of central cord syndrome, which occurs most frequently after a fall, is increasing among older persons. Age-related changes in the cervical spine may predispose the spinal cord to compression and injury during a fall. Evidence for lumbar traction as treatment of low back pain is limited.

CONCLUSIONS: This unusual case of spinal cord injury during inversion table use highlights the relationship between anatomical changes in the cervical spine and the mechanism of injury typical in central cord syndrome. The resulting increased risk of central cord syndrome for older adults should be discussed with patients in the context of activities that could lead to falls or cervical spine extension.


*Central Cord Syndrome/diagnostic imaging/etiology; *Low Back Pain/etiology; *Spinal Cord Injuries; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Traction

