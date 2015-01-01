|
Citation
Michels I, Jacobson L. WMJ Wis. Med. J. 2024; 123(1): 51-55.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Wisconsin Medical Society)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38436641
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Central cord syndrome, the most common incomplete traumatic spinal cord injury, often results in functional impairment with variable recovery.
Language: en
Keywords
*Central Cord Syndrome/diagnostic imaging/etiology; *Low Back Pain/etiology; *Spinal Cord Injuries; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Traction