Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To study the intervention effect of narrative therapy on non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), as well as anxiety and depression symptoms in adolescents with depressive disorder.



METHODS: Sixty adolescents with depressive disorder and NSSI were randomly assigned to either the intervention group or the control group using coin flipping. The control group received conventional psychological support, while the intervention group received individual narrative therapy in addition to the conventional psychological support (twice a week, 60 minutes per session, for a total of 3 weeks). Assessment of treatment efficacy was conducted using the Adolescent Self-Harm Questionnaire, Children's Depression Inventory, and Children's Anxiety and Mood Scale before the intervention, at the end of the intervention, and one month after the intervention for both groups.



RESULTS: A total of 26 adolescents in the intervention group and 29 adolescents in the control group completed the entire study. At the end of the intervention and one month after the intervention, the intervention group showed a significant reduction in the NSSI frequency score, NSSI level, anxiety score, and depression score compared to before the intervention (P<0.017). Moreover, at the end of the intervention and one month after the intervention, the intervention group exhibited significantly lower NSSI frequency score, NSSI severity score, NSSI level, anxiety score and depression score compared to the control group (P<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Narrative therapy is effective in reducing NSSI frequency and alleviating NSSI severity, as well as anxiety and depression symptoms in adolescents with depressive disorder.

Language: zh