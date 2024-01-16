Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowning is a worldwide problem. Scholarly publications about drowning prevention play a crucial role in bringing data to policy makers and prevention specialists. This study presents a bibliometric analysis of published articles related to unintentional drowning prevention included in the comprehensive, curated injury literature database, SafetyLit®.



METHODS: Thorough searches of drowning-related search terms in English and non- English translations identified articles published in journals between 2000 and 2022.



RESULTS: There was a 3-fold increase in publications between 2000 and 2022, with 2,937 articles published in 941 journals. Articles were published in 20 different languages. Five journals published 16% of the articles and sixty-one top journals published 50% of the articles. Eighty-nine percent of the top journals were included in PubMed; 82% were indexed in MEDLINE®; and professional areas of expertise of article authors spanned 18 categories.



CONCLUSIONS: This study can facilitate journal selection for drowning researchers to ultimately increase the publication of scientific literature globally.

Language: en