Abstract

Reduced speeds and increased speed compliance are crucial for achieving increased road traffic safety, cutting across most Safe System interventions. Speed cameras have been shown to be effective in increasing speed compliance and reducing the number of fatalities and seriously injured. The speed cameras system in Sweden is different compared to many other countries, spot speed cameras are almost always placed in series along a road stretch. The aim of this study is to investigate the effects of this system on mean speeds, speed compliance, and on the number of fatalities and seriously injured. Including 20 years of data, the study applies before-after analysis to 361 speed measurement spots, and Empirical Bayes before-after analysis with control to crash outcomes on 202 road sections. The results show a mean speed decrease of 3.5 km/h for all vehicles and road sections, 7.9 km/h at cameras and 3.0 km/h between cameras. Furthermore, follow-up measurements showed that the effects were maintained long-term. Speed compliance increased 16 %-units, 42 %-units at cameras and 13 %-units between cameras. Though larger effects can be seen at cameras, there are still substantial effects on the enforced road sections between cameras. The cameras had an average effect of 38.6 % on decreasing fatalities and may also suggest a decrease for seriously injured, though not statistically significant. This study also shows that for roads that received both a decreased speed limit from 90 to 80 km/h and speed cameras, the mean speeds were reduced by additionally 3.6 km/h compared to roads with unchanged limits of 90 km/h. The combined effect on fatalities and seriously injured was a reduction by 61.6 % and 33.4 %. In conclusion, the Swedish strategy with spot speed cameras in a series led to an increased speed compliance and a comprehensive reduction in mean speeds and of the number of fatalities.

