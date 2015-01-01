Abstract

Pedestrians represent a group of vulnerable road users who are at a higher risk of sustaining severe injuries than other road users. As such, proactively assessing pedestrian crash risks is of paramount importance. Recently, extreme value theory models have been employed for proactively assessing crash risks from traffic conflicts, whereby the underpinning of these models are two sampling approaches, namely block maxima and peak over threshold. Earlier studies reported poor accuracy and large uncertainty of these models, which has been largely attributed to limited sample size. Another fundamental reason for such poor performance could be the improper selection of traffic conflict extremes due to the lack of an efficient sampling mechanism. To test this hypothesis and demonstrate the effect of sampling technique on extreme value theory models, this study aims to develop hybrid models whereby unconventional sampling techniques were used to select the extreme vehicle-pedestrian conflicts that were then modelled using extreme value distributions to estimate the crash risk. Unconventional sampling techniques refer to unsupervised machine learning-based anomaly detection techniques. In particular, Isolation forest and minimum covariance determinant techniques were used to identify extreme vehicle-pedestrian conflicts characterised by post encroachment time as the traffic conflict measure. Video data was collected for four weekdays (6 am-6 pm) from three four-legged intersections in Brisbane, Australia and processed using artificial intelligence-based video analytics.



RESULTS indicate that mean crash estimates of hybrid models were much closer to observed crashes with narrower confidence intervals as compared with traditional extreme value models. The findings of this study demonstrate the suitability of machine learning-based anomaly detection techniques to augment the performance of existing extreme value models for estimating pedestrian crashes from traffic conflicts. These findings are envisaged to further explore the possibility of utilising more advanced machine learning models for traffic conflict techniques.

