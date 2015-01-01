Abstract

The extremities are the important anatomical regions that are disproportionately injured during road traffic accidents in poor and medium-income countries. The data regarding extremity injuries, particularly in pillion passengers, are minimal globally. We analyzed the pattern of extremity injuries and their association with various parameters such as collision type, seating position, road type, and type of vehicle. This was a hospital-based cross-sectional study. The pillion riders of fatal motorized 2-wheeler road accident cases that were subjected to autopsy were studied over a period of 2 years. We analyzed 73 cases of pillion riders. Females (60%) were the most commonly affected group. The upper extremities were injured in 55 cases (75.3%) and the lower extremities in 49 cases (67.1%). The shoulder (41%), hand (31.3%), and elbow (23.2%) were the predominantly injured anatomical regions of the upper limb. In the lower extremity, knee (41%) and foot (21.9%) were mostly affected. Forty-nine (67.1%) and 48 (65.8%) cases had abrasions in the upper limbs and lower limbs, respectively, followed by lacerations and contusions. Upper extremity injuries are more common compared with lower extremity. The majority of the pillion riders were seated in a side-saddle position, and self-fall from the bike without any collision with other vehicles was the most common mode of injury. Thus, appropriate seating posture with safety gear can be used to reduce extremity injuries.

Language: en