Yan S, Xin T, Luo X, Wang Y, Chen B. Ann. Noninvasive. Electrocardiol. 2024; 29(2): e13111.

Diazepam poisoning is a common emergency situation, but propafenone poisoning is relatively rare. We reported a case of propafenone poisoning combined with diazepam. An 18-year-old female patient was admitted to our hospital with an overdose of oral propafenone and diazepam. The patient was treated with medication that proved to be useful, but the sinus rhythm could not be recovered, and cardiac arrest occurred. A bipolar temporary pacemaker and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) were installed. However, even with multiple electrode positions, effective capture could not be achieved. The patient eventually died. We should be alert to the possibility of co-poisoning.


*Diazepam/therapeutic use; *Propafenone; Adolescent; case report; diazepam; Electrocardiography; Electrodes; Female; Humans; intoxication; myocardial non-excitability; propafenone; Suicidal Ideation

