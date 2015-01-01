Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Persons with Parkinson's disease (PwPD) experience motor and non-motor symptoms that may elicit stigmatization. We investigated whether online assessment would replicate in-person findings of younger age and depression as predictors of stigma perception. We further assessed the predictive value of anxiety, and compared predictors across four stigma measures.



METHODS: The online study (n = 347), like the earlier in-person study (n = 362), used the Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire stigma subscale (PDQ-39(stigma)). It also assessed anxiety and added the Stigma Scale for Chronic Illness (SSCI), Stigmatization Scale, and Mental Health Consumers' Experience of Stigma Scale. We correlated stigma perception scores with demographic/clinical characteristics and conducted hierarchical regression and mediation analyses.



RESULTS: Online and in-person predictors of stigma perception with the PDQ-39(stigma) included younger age (men) and depression (men, women). Depression mediated the relation between stigma perception and motor experiences of daily living (EDLs). In the online sample, when anxiety was added, it predicted stigma perception (PDQ-39(stigma), SSCI) and mediated the relation between stigma and both motor and non-motor EDLs (PDQ-39(stigma)). For all four stigma-perception scales, younger age predicted scores. Multiple additional predictors of PDQ-39(stigma) and SSCI scores suggest their utility relative to the other two scales.



CONCLUSIONS: Younger age and depression predicted self-perceived stigma in online and in-person samples, indicating the cross-modal utility of the measure, PDQ-39(stigma). In the online sample, anxiety also predicted stigma perception per the PDQ-39(stigma) and SSCI. We recommend both measures and note that treating depression and anxiety may be important especially in younger PwPD to reduce self-perceived stigma.

