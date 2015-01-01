|
Wang Y, Ma Z, Wang Y, Liu K, Li J. Appl. Psychol. Health Wellbeing 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Association of Applied Psychology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38443310
Existing literature has reported negative parental attitudes toward LGBTQ+ individuals associated with their LGBTQ+ identity concealment and mental well-being. However, limited research has explored the dynamic network changes using intensive, repeated weekly diary data. This study aimed to model the associations between perceived parental attitude, anxiety, depression, and LGBTQ+ individuals' identity concealment within dynamic network analysis (DNA); 103 LGBTQ+ youth participated in the study. Participants' perceived parental attitudes toward LGBTQ+ identity and LGBTQ+ identity concealment, depression (by the 9-item Patient Health Questionnaire), and anxiety (by the 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder Questionnaire) were measured. Each was assessed four times at 1-week intervals for four consecutive weeks. The graphical vector autoregression explored the DNA of the internal relationships among perceived parental attitudes, identity concealment, depression, and anxiety.
Language: en
dynamic network; LGBTQ; mental health; parent-child