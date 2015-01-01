|
Citation
Honda C, Yamamoto-Takiguchi N. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e275.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38443936
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Coronavirus disease 2019 disrupted the delivery of public maternal and child health services to caregivers of preschool children, leading to decreased opportunities for injury prevention education. We aim to 1) explore the timing, content, and methods of providing injury prevention information desired by pregnant women and mothers and 2) identify mothers who experienced difficulty in obtaining injury prevention information owing to reduced maternal and child health services.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19 pandemic; Digital health intervention; Injury prevention; Maternal and child health services; Unintentional injuries