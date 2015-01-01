Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is one of the major health and social problems in the world and has severe short-term and long-term consequences on children's psychological, social and physical functioning. One of the effective strategies to control and prevent child abuse is training parent through web-based applications. The aim of this study is to design and evaluation of child abuse web-based application for parent education and strengthen.



METHODS: This study is an applied-developmental study that performed in Razi Educational and Therapeutic Center in Tabriz. The study consisted of three main phases. The requirements assessment and design phases were completed between November 2022 and February 2023. The research community was parents referring to Razi Center and convenience sampling was used to select the samples. In firststage, a questionnaire was designed by searching in library sources and consulting with specialists for needs assessment and application design. The questionnaire was completed by psychiatric specialists, health information management and health information technology.Finally, the usability of designed application was evaluated with the participation of 30 parents and specialists.



RESULTS: Based on the identified information elements and capabilities, a child abuse web-based application was designed. Application capabilities were such as concepts of child abuse, prevention and treatment strategies, parenting skills, childrens behavioral disorders, child abuse laws and interaction with clinical specialists. Finally, the result of the web-based application usability evaluation was evaluated at a good level equal to an average of 7.6 out of a total of 9 points.



CONCLUSIONS: The possibility of expressing experiences, exchanging message, attractiveness, ease of use, and accessibility of parents, they were designed as application features. The usability of the web-based application was satisfactory to users in various of overall functionality, display, terminology, learning ability and overall application capability.

Language: en