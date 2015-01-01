|
Citation
Martinez-Calderon J, García-Muñoz C. Br. J. Sports Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38442951
Abstract
Epidemiological systematic reviews are increasing in the field of sport and exercise medicine (SEM). For example, the prevalence or incidence rates of lower extremity (eg, knee), upper extremity (eg, hands), and head and neck injuries have been synthetised in different types of sports (eg, basketball).1-4 The Grading of Recommendations, Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) system is a rigorous and transparent approach that allows researchers to rate the certainty of evidence based on analysis of the risk of bias, inconsistency, indirectness, imprecision and publication bias.5 Although there are other approaches apart from GRADE to rate this certainty,6 GRADE is considered the gold standard for this purpose.
Language: en
Keywords
Sports