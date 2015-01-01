Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric emergency departments (ED) are where many families receive post-concussion medical care and thus an important context for helping parents build skills to support their child after discharge.



OBJECTIVE: Develop a strategy for increasing parent provision of emotional and instrumental support to their child after discharge and conduct a pilot test of this strategy's acceptability.



METHODS: In a large pediatric ED in the United States, we partnered with parents (n = 15) and clinicians (n = 15) to understand needs and constraints related to discharge education and to operationalize a strategy to feasibly address these needs. This produced a brief daily text message intervention for parents for 10 days post-discharge. We used a sequential cohort design to assess the acceptability this intervention and its efficacy in changing parenting practices in the 2-weeks post-discharge (n = 98 parents).



RESULTS: Parents who received the messaging intervention rated it as highly acceptable and had meaningfully higher scores for emotionally supportive communication with their child in the two weeks post-discharge than parents in the control condition (Cohen's d = 0.65, p = 0.021).



CONCLUSIONS: This brief messaging intervention is a promising strategy for enhancing discharge education post-concussion that warrants further evaluation.

