Robison M, Abderhalden FP, Joiner TE. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000952

38441129

BACKGROUND: Self-injurious and suicidal thoughts create critical concerns for incarcerated populations, yet relatively little is known about how they are formed and perpetuated within US jails. Dehumanization has been presented as a potentially novel risk factor toward aspects of self-harm; thus, this study assessed the perception of dehumanization from officers by those currently incarcerated.

METHODS: Across two jail settings (n = 410), self-report surveys were administered asking questions relating to perception of officer dehumanization alongside aspects of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal ideation.

RESULTS: The findings indicate that perceived officer dehumanization is associated with NSSI thoughts, actively seeking NSSI, and suicidal ideation in jail, but not with NSSI in jail. Limitations: These data are cross-sectional, thus future work should examine the temporal order of these relationships.

CONCLUSIONS: Perceptions of officer dehumanization appear to be clinically relevant in jail settings; therefore, future research should longitudinally determine how dehumanization imparts suicide risk.


Language: en

authority; dehumanization; jail; NSSI; suicidal ideation

