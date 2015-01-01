Abstract

BACKGROUND: Men account for three-quarters of suicide deaths in Australia. Self-reliant masculine norms may act as barriers to men's help-seeking and contribute to suicidal ideation. Men who seek help may be less likely to experience suicidal ideation.



AIM: We evaluated the association between help-seeking intentions and suicidal ideation in Australian adult men using data from Wave 2 of the Australian Longitudinal Study on Male Health (Ten to Men).



METHOD: Using scores on the General Help-Seeking Questionnaire, we explored the association between informal help-seeking intentions (e.g., friend, family), formal help-seeking intentions (e.g., psychologist), overall help-seeking intentions (all sources), and new-onset suicidal ideation. We conducted logistic regression analyses using a sample of 7,828 men aged 18-60 years.



RESULTS: Increased overall help-seeking intentions and informal help-seeking intentions were significantly associated with lower odds of new-onset suicidal ideation, whereas formal help-seeking intentions were not significantly associated. Limitations: The cross-sectional design limits inferences about causality.



CONCLUSION: Men who have greater informal help-seeking intentions may be less likely to experience a new onset of suicidal ideation; however, more longitudinal research is needed.

Language: en