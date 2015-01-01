|
Tsindos G, Scurrah K, Benakovic R, Reynolds KA, King K. Crisis 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
38441130
BACKGROUND: Men account for three-quarters of suicide deaths in Australia. Self-reliant masculine norms may act as barriers to men's help-seeking and contribute to suicidal ideation. Men who seek help may be less likely to experience suicidal ideation.
Language: en
adult; help-seeking; men; self-reliance; suicidal ideation