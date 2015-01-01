Abstract

Background Predicting criminal behavior is a complex task due to its multidimensional nature. Nevertheless, health professionals and criminologists must consider individual criminogenic risk factors to provide reliable expert opinions. Physical traits have been a subject of scrutiny since the inception of biological positivism. Aim The main objective of this study is to analyze differences in individual characteristics between violent offenders and healthy volunteers to potentially identify predictors of criminal behavior.



METHODS We conducted a case-control study with a sample of inmates convicted of violent offenses and compared them to healthy volunteers. Anthropometrics, sociodemographic data, drug consumption, characteristics of the family nucleus, clinical background, and basic laboratory test results were collected. Quantitative data were tested for normality and homogeneity before applying the Mann-Whitney or T-Student tests, respectively. For categorical data, Pearson's chi-square test was used for associations, and the odds ratio was determined for the associated risk in drug abuse profiles.



RESULTS Among the male participants (N = 72), the inmate group (n = 41) showed significantly lower stature (mean height [m]: 1.7454 ± 0.0694 vs 1.6643 ± 0.0659, p < 0.001), a reduced left D2:D4 finger length ratio (mean ratio [cm]: 0.9638 ± 0.0572 vs 0.9380 ± 0.068cm, p < 0.05), and smaller anthropometric measurements, including armful (mean length [m]: 1.8080 ± 0.7690 vs 1.6582 ± 0.7250, p < 0.001), wrist (mean [cm]: 17.39 ± 1.10 vs 16.57 ± 1.84, p < 0.05), mid-upper arm (mean [cm]: 31.75 ± 3.79 vs 29.97 ± 3.79, p < 0.05), and head circumferences (mean [cm]: 58.43 ± 1.92 vs 55.39 ± 1.51, p < 0.001). Additionally, the inmate group exhibited shorter lower segments (mean [cm]: 102.67 ± 4.97 vs. 97.85 ± 5.04, p < 0.001) and plantar lengths (mean [cm]: 27.45 ± 1.25 vs. 26.78 ± 1.00, p < 0.05). Furthermore, this group displayed a higher risk of alcohol (OR = 4.4, p < 0.01), cocaine (OR = 3.36, p < 0.05), and benzodiazepine consumption (OR = 3.36, p < 0.05). Parental alcohol consumption (χ² = 12.66, p < 0.01) and the practice of Protestantism (χ² = 20.087, p < 0.001) were also associated with the inmate group.



CONCLUSION Physical traits may be considered potential criminogenic risk factors, but larger studies are necessary to validate these findings. Future research should take into account physiological and psychological correlates to gain a comprehensive understanding of the complex relationship between physical traits and criminal behavior.

Language: en