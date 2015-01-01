Abstract

Railway noise has become a significant concern for trackside residents due to increased volume of high-speed passenger and freight train traffic. To address this, active measures, such as reducing noise at the source, and passive measures, such as installing noise barriers along the transmission path, are widely being used. In urban areas, railway boundary walls are constructed to prevent encroachments of railway lands and to avoid pedestrian trespassing of railway tracks. This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of such a boundary wall for reducing noise and proposes an improved alternative through computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations. Various noise barriers with different geometry, shape, and surface materials were simulated and validated with the field conditions based on a rectangular wall of height 2.75 m. Noise attenuation was evaluated by measuring railway noise spectra at different positions, including 0.5 m in front and behind the barrier and at the facade of the residential area. The insertion loss based on field measurements for a rectangular barrier of height 2.75 m was observed to be 5.2 dBA. The simulation results indicated a positive correlation between barrier height and insertion loss, with a maximum attenuation of 17 dBA achieved with a barrier of height 6 m. The most effective noise barrier for reducing railway noise was a T-shaped barrier with a height of 6 m and a projection length of 2 m, with an insertion loss of 22 dBA. This study recommends constructing the barrier with soft materials on its surface to reflect and absorb sound waves effectively. These findings have potential implications for urban planners and policymakers in designing effective noise barriers in residential areas near railway lines.

