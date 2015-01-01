|
Ermansons G, Kienzler H, Schofield P. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1307509.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38439798
BACKGROUND: Impact of pre-migration trauma and post-migration settlement on refugee mental health and wellbeing is well-documented. However, little research has focused on the specific places where refugees settle and spend their daily lives within the post-migration context. This study adopts an eco-social perspective to explore the relationship between urban neighborhoods and refugee mental health and wellbeing.
eco-social niches; mental health; refugees; urban neighborhoods; wellbeing