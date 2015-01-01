Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have become a prominent topic in road safety research, there has been relatively little discussion about their effectiveness in preventing car collisions involving specific vulnerable road users, such as cyclists. Therefore, the primary objective of this systematic literature review is to analyze the available evidence regarding the effectiveness of in-vehicle ADAS in preventing vehicle collisions with cyclists.



METHODS: To achieve this goal, this systematic review analyzed a selection of original research papers that examined the effectiveness of ADAS systems in preventing car-cyclist collisions. The review followed the PRISMA protocol, which led to the extraction of 21 eligible studies from an initial pool of 289 sources indexed in the primary scientific literature databases. Additionally, word community-based content analyses were used to examine the research topics and their links within the current scientific literature on the matter.



RESULTS: Although the current number of studies available is still scarce (most sources focus on car-motorcyclist or car-pedestrian crashes), the overall quality of the available studies has been reasonably good, as determined by the selected evaluation methods. In terms of studies' outcomes, the literature supports the value of in-vehicle ADAS for preventing car-cyclist crashes. However, threatful side effects such as unrealistic expectations of these systems and users' overconfidence or desensitization are also highlighted, as well as the need to increase driver training and road user awareness.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study suggest that Advanced Driver Assistance Systems have significant potential to contribute to the prevention of driving crashes involving cyclists. However, the literature emphasizes the importance of concurrently enhancing user-related skills in both ADAS use and road-user interaction through educational and training initiatives. Future research should also address emerging issues, such as ADAS-related behavioral ergonomics, and conduct long-term effectiveness assessments of ADAS in preventing car-cycling crashes and their subsequent injuries. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO, unique identifier CRD42024505492, https://www.crd.york.ac.uk/prospero/display_record.php?RecordID=505492.

