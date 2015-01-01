Abstract

Although suicide prevention trainings (SPT) have been a standard approach for suicide prevention for years, researchers have noted a need for more clarity in the definition of core competencies for SPTs, particularly in the areas of diversity and culture. Recent research has identified key theoretically- and empirically-based cultural considerations for suicide prevention, but translation is needed to infuse these standards for culture-related competencies into SPTs. This study performed a systematic literature review with a thematic synthesis analytic approach to establish a set of curricular guidelines for infusion of cultural considerations into SPTs. The study also examined the extent to which existing community trainings already incorporate cultural components. Based on the thematic synthesis of 39 SPT studies from 2010 to 2020 and seminal reviews of the cultural and suicide literature, results identified three overarching categories of cultural curricular competencies (suicide knowledge and awareness, suicide intervention skills, and curriculum delivery) and 14 core cultural curricular subthemes for community trainings (e.g., culturally informed risk factors and warning signs, systemic inequities, etc.). These three categories with 14 core cultural curricular competencies comprise the Culturally Infused Curricular Framework (CICF) for Suicide Prevention Trainings. The majority of trainings (62%) included five or less out of 14 total possible core cultural competencies in their training curricula, pointing to insufficient integration of cultural components in existing community trainings. This study's research-based guideline establishes a culture-inclusive framework to strengthen content and approach of community trainings and suicide prevention across cultural groups.

