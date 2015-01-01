|
Citation
Wood L, Baumler E, PettyJohn ME, Temple JR. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38443162
Abstract
PURPOSE: Teen dating violence (TDV) is a global public health and safety issue causing health impacts to youth people. This study aimed to examine: (1) the impact of the pandemic on TDV victimisation rates and (2) socioecological factors associated with sustained risk for TDV victimisation during the first year of COVID-19.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; COVID-19; Longitudinal; Sexual abuse; Violence