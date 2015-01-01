Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence (WPV) in US health care is increasing, and many workers are likely to experience WPV during their careers. This study aims to assess the scope of WPV in orthopaedics.



METHODS: A 20-item survey adopted from the World Health Organization's 'Workplace Violence in the Health Sector Country Case Studies Research Instruments Survey Questionnaire' was sent to Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons members, including residents and fellows. Deidentified responses were collected electronically over a 1-month period and assessed.



RESULTS: Overall, 1,125 Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons members participated (5% response rate). Most respondents were male (86%) and identified with the majority ethnic group (80%). WPV of any type was reported by 77.1%. Verbal abuse was the most common type (71.6%), and patients were the most common perpetrators. WPV was most prevalent among traumatologists, tumor surgeons, female surgeons, and those with 0 to 15 years in practice. Female surgeons reported more WPV events per practice year (2.25 versus 0.65, P < 0.01) and increased likelihood of physical threats and physical assaults from coworkers ( P = 0.004).



DISCUSSION: WPV in orthopaedic surgery is largely perpetrated by patients and directed toward traumatologists, tumor surgeons, female surgeons, and less experienced surgeons. These data can be used to address safety measures in the workplace.

Language: en