Abstract

Bipolar disorder is typically diagnosed in the teenage to early adulthood years. During this age, many individuals are students pursuing a college degree. Students developing the symptoms of bipolar disorder have a harder time navigating college and have significant difficulties transitioning back to school after psychiatric hospitalization, potentially influencing quality of life. Despite this, little attention has been given to the academic needs of hospitalized college students. This paper discusses the case of a 21-year-old female with a history of bipolar I disorder who was hospitalized for treatment of a manic episode. We discuss interventions to accommodate her educational needs during hospitalization to help minimize her academic load and ease her transition back to college. With this case study, we address the lack of well-established systems to reacclimate hospitalized college students and propose solutions to mitigate the hardships of transitioning from hospitalization back to the rigors of being a student.

