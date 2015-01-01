|
Citation
Petrizzo K, Moxie J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38442354
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and others (LGBTQ+) students experience more negative sexual health outcomes than their cisgender, heterosexual peers and do not have access to relevant sex education. This denial necessitates comprehensive sex education in college for LGBTQ + students.
Language: en
Keywords
College; LGBTQ+; sexuality education