Risinger WB, Uma CV, Benns MV, Ruther MH, Nash NA, Bozeman MC, Coleman JC, Smith JW, Harbrecht BG, Miller KR. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38441159
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite the increase in firearm injury observed across the country, significant gaps remain relevant to our understanding of how firearm exposure translates to injury. Using acoustic gunshot detection and a collaborative hospital and law enforcement firearm injury database, we sought to identify the relationship between firearm discharge and injury over time. STUDY DESIGN: From 2018-2021, instances of firearm discharge captured via acoustic detection in six-square miles of Louisville, KY was merged with data from the collaborative firearm injury database. Key outcomes included the total number of rounds fired, injury and fatality rates per round, and the percentage of rounds discharged from automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.
