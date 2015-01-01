Abstract

Sexual assault rates are increasing with ride-shares. Sexual violence data are often underestimated due to sexual violence cases going unreported and can lead to negative health outcomes. There is no research on the phenomenon of sexual assaults among ride-share users. This manuscript investigates sexual assaults from two ride-share companies and the policies/procedures in place to prevent sexual assaults. The data from two ride-share companies' previous Safety Reports were compared to see an increase in sexual assaults. The researchers looked at policies and regulations that ride-share companies have to prevent sexual assault. There is a call for research to investigate more in-depth the sexual assaults that have occurred including demographic data, geographic location, global positioning system failure, and the effectiveness of the criminal background checks.

