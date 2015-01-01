Abstract

BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: Gait impairments in Parkinson disease (PD) contribute to decreased quality of life. This randomized controlled trial examined immediate- and longer-term effects of a single joint robotic exoskeleton device (EXOD), the Honda Walking Assist device, on gait.



METHODS: Participants (n = 45) with PD (Hoehn and Yahr stages 1-3) were randomized to a robotic-assisted gait training (RAGT) group (n = 23) or control (CON) group (n = 22). The RAGT group was tested with and without the EXOD at baseline and then received supervised in-home and community training with the EXOD twice weekly for 8 weeks. The CON group received no interventions. Outcome measures included gait speed (primary), gait endurance (6-minute walk test), perceived ease of walking, and questionnaires and logs assessing performance of daily activities, freezing of gait, and daily activity levels.



RESULTS: Forty participants completed the study. No significant immediate impact of EXOD usage on participants' gait measures was found. Differences in gait speed and secondary outcome measures postintervention were not significantly different between the RAGT and CON groups. Participants with greater disease severity (worse baseline motor scores) had greater improvements in stride length during unassisted walking after the intervention than those with lower severity (mean difference: 3.22, 95% confidence interval: 0.05-6.40; P = 0.04).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: All RAGT participants could use the EXOD safely. The RAGT treatment used in this mostly low impairment population of people with PD may be ineffective and/or was insufficiently dosed to see a positive treatment effect. Our findings suggest that RAGT interventions in PD may be more effective in individuals with greater motor impairments. VIDEO ABSTRACT AVAILABLE: for more insights from the authors (see the Video, Supplemental Digital Content 1 available at: http://links.lww.com/JNPT/A459).

