Abstract

Transgender adolescents have unique mental health needs. This demographic has increased rates of mood disorders, anxiety, and depression compared to their cisgender peers. Large-scale studies focused on mental health outcomes, including suicidality, in the transgender adolescent population remain unknown. This study tries to fill these gaps in the literature. Data for this study was taken from the National Inpatient Sample 2016-2018. Transgender adolescents were identified using the ICD-10 codes related to transsexualism diagnoses. These individuals were compared to adolescents without transsexualism diagnoses. To mitigate imbalances in baseline characteristics, we utilized a 1:2 nearest neighbor propensity score matching with a caliper width of 0.0001, considering variables such as age, year of hospitalization, and psychiatric disorders. Following propensity score matching, the study cohort comprised 2635 transgender and 5270 non-transgender adolescents (Mean age 15.2 years). The transgender group demonstrated a notably higher prevalence of mood disorders (91%) and anxiety disorders (65%). Furthermore, the prevalence of suicidal ideation was significantly higher in the transgender group (52.4% vs. 39.2%, p < 0.001). However, there was no significant difference in the prevalence of suicide attempts between the groups. After controlling for psychiatric comorbidities, age, and gender, the odds ratio for the composite outcome of suicidal ideation or attempt was 1.99 (95% CI 1.58-2.12, p < 0.001). Our study identifies elevated mood and anxiety disorders and suicidality rates in hospitalized transgender adolescents compared to cisgender peers. Mood disorders notably amplify the risk of suicidal attempts. These findings urgently call for targeted mental health interventions and policy changes to serve this vulnerable population in healthcare settings better.

