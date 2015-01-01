CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Cohen JS, Howard MB, McDonald EM, Ryan LM. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)
DOI
PMID
38439733
Abstract
In the United States, despite the availability of data describing injury patterns, risks, and effective prevention strategies,1,2 unintentional injuries remain the leading cause of pediatric morbidity and mortality.3 After years of decreasing deaths, there has been the greatest...
