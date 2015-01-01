Abstract

The scope of lethal means exposure (i.e. guns, intravenous drugs, prescription drugs) relative to depressive symptoms and suicidality in adolescents is not well described. Using the Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES), we found lethal means exposure increased in a dose dependent manner with increasing depressive symptoms, adjusting for age, sex, race, and ethnicity. Adolescent males were more than 6 times more likely to have exposure to guns and intravenous drugs compared to adolescent females.

Language: en